A Father And Daughter Were Found Dead At A Utah National Park After They Got Lost While Hiking And Ran Out Of Water In Scorching Temperatures

At a national park in southeastern Utah, a father and daughter duo were sadly found dead after they got lost while hiking and ran out of water. The 52-year-old man and his 23-year-old daughter were from Green Bay, Wisconsin.

They were identified as Albino Herrera Espinoza and Beatriz Herrera. The elder Espinoza was the owner of a popular Mexican restaurant in Green Bay called El Sarape.

The pair had been hiking in Canyonlands National Park as temperatures soared into the triple digits. They had gotten lost along the Syncline Trail, a route that stretches more than eight miles and takes five to seven hours to complete. The difficulty level of the trail is marked as “strenuous.”

A description of the hike states that it involves navigating a steep elevation change of about 1,500 feet and climbing through boulders. Very few trail markers are present on this route.

According to the National Park Service, authorities received a 911 text on July 12 from someone at the Island in the Sky district of the park. National Park Service rangers and personnel from the Bureau of Land Management Moab District Helitack responded immediately. They initiated a search operation for the father and daughter.

Unfortunately, they were already deceased by the time the authorities located them. The next of kin were notified about the deaths. At the time of the incident, the temperature in the Canyonlands was over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

“While temperatures remain high this summer, park visitors are advised to carry and drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous activity during the midday heat,” said the park service.

Officials had to use a helicopter to airlift their bodies out of the park due to the jagged terrain. The park service is investigating the matter, along with the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office.

The deaths of the hikers came in the middle of an extreme heat wave that swept over most of Utah. In some areas, temperature records were broken, and the National Weather Service issued warnings about the potential for heat-related illnesses.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.