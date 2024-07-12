A Historian Thinks He Finally Solved The Mystery Of The Symbols On This Ancient Temple

A strange set of symbols was found on temples in an ancient city that was built around 2,700 years ago.

Until recently, no one knew what the symbols represented. But now, a historian thinks he has solved the mystery and figured out the meaning of the symbols.

The temples were in Dūr-Šarrukīn, which served as the capital city of an ancient Mesopotamian civilization called Assyria for a short time.

The city was constructed during the rule of King Sargon II. He reigned over the Assyrian empire from 721 B.C. until his death in 704 B.C. After his death, his son took the throne and relocated the capital.

A century later, Dūr-Šarrukīn was abandoned when the empire fell. The ancient city is located in what is now Khorsabad, a village in northern Iraq.

The symbols from the temples at Dūr-Šarrukīn were made of glazed brick and consisted of five images arranged in a specific order—a lion, a bird, a bull, a fig tree, and a plow.

The bird is thought to be a raven, crow, eagle, or hawk. Sometimes, the sequence appeared in a shortened version, such as lion, tree, and plow.

Experts have long suspected that there was some sort of meaning behind the symbols, but they have been unable to interpret the symbols for around a century.

Martin Worthington, a historian from the Trinity College Dublin, believes he has cracked the code. He specializes in the languages and civilizations of ancient Mesopotamia.

