A Service Dog Attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour In Amsterdam And Went Viral For Sporting The Swiftie Fandom’s Famous Friendship Bracelets

If you’re a fellow ‘Swiftie’ or Taylor Swift fan like myself, you’ve probably been seeing a lot of content on your social media feed about the iconic Eras tour.

If you aren’t aware of all things Taylor, the Eras tour is Taylor’s highly successful global tour, which has been traveling around the world since March 2023.

The Eras tour setlist and concert were arranged to represent every “era” of Taylor Swift’s almost two-decade-long career, from “Fearless” to “Red,” “Lover,” and new additions like her latest albums, “Midnights” and “The Tortured Poets Department.”

If you’ve had the privilege of attending an Eras tour show, you’ll know that it’s not just a concert; it’s a three-hour-long theatrical extravaganza. With all its talent and frequent costume changes, it’s a spectacle that’s more like a Broadway show than a typical concert.

Because the Eras tour concerts are such a grand occasion, Swifties treat them as such and take them very seriously. They often arrive in sparkly, exciting outfits, costumes, or replicas of the costumes Taylor wears on stage.

While fashion at the Eras tour is certainly an important part, one of the most memorable and adorable traditions at an Eras tour concert is the trading of friendship bracelets.

Shortly after the Eras tour was announced, Taylor’s close-knit fan base began making social media posts about how it would be a sweet idea to exchange homemade, Taylor-themed friendship bracelets at every show.

Because Taylor is such a massive artist, many friendships have been made around the world because people were able to connect through her music.

Fans often make these bracelets at home using colorful beads and letter beads to spell out Taylor’s lyrics, album titles, or inside fandom jokes. Then, fans swap and collect these bracelets throughout the concert, some of them sporting over ten on each wrist by the end of the show.

