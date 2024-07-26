A Strange Fossil Unearthed In Illinois During The 1980s Revealed A Prehistoric Arachnid Once Roamed The State Over 308 Million Years Ago

Once upon a time, a prehistoric species of arachnid roamed the Earth in the area we now know as the state of Illinois. The newly discovered arachnid has been named Douglassarachne acanthopada.

It was around a half-inch long and lived over 308 million years ago. It was also unlike any other type of modern or extinct spider, with traits such as legs covered in spikes.

A fossil of the creature was originally unearthed from the Mazon Creek deposit in northeastern Illinois by Bob Masek, a fossil preparer who worked at the Field Museum and the University of Chicago in the 1980s. It is the first and only fossil of its kind.

The Mazon Creek site is famous for its impressive preservation of remains of ancient spiders, sharks, sea scorpions, and more from the Carboniferous period. The fossils are found inside ironstone concretions.

When the rock was cracked open, there was an impression of a spider-like arachnid with eight legs covered in spikes.

At the time, Masek didn’t realize its significance. He passed the fossil on to private collectors David and Sandra Douglass in the 1990s.

They displayed it in the basement of their shop for years before it dawned on them that the fossil could represent an unknown species. They gave it to the Field Museum in 2023.

Over 300 million years ago, many arachnids, including scorpions and spiders, lived in North America.

However, they didn’t look like the spiders we are used to. Back then, spiders were a rare group. The Douglassarachne acanthopada is an extraordinary example of a now-extinct species.

