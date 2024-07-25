After Attending A Bowling League Practice In 1993, She Vanished And Has Now Been Missing For Over 30 Years

In 1993, Stephanie Crane of Challis, Idaho, was just 9-years-old. Her mother was a stay-at-home mom who cared for both her and her three younger sisters. Stephanie was also extremely close with her father, who worked in mineral mining.

Known as a bit of a tomboy, she loved going hiking, fishing, and hunting with her father. Additionally, she was a member of a youth bowling league.

But, after Stephanie got dropped off for bowling practice on October 11, 1993, she mysteriously disappeared.

That day, Stephanie’s mom gave her some money to buy a snack and brought her to the Challis Bowling Alley. She was slated to practice with some classmates for their bowling league.

By 4:45 p.m., the practice came to an end, and everyone began to head home. At that point, the mother of one of Stephanie’s classmates claimed to have watched the 9-year-old walk away from the bowling alley.

Another parent reportedly offered Stephanie a ride, but she supposedly claimed to have forgotten her backpack at the Challis High School soccer field.

So, Stephanie was last seen at about 6:00 p.m. that evening, walking along Highway 93 toward the high school. After that, she was never seen or heard from again.

About two hours later, at 8:15 p.m., Stephanie’s mom, Sandi, contacted the Custer County Sheriff’s Office and filed a missing person report.

Stephanie’s disappearance sparked an extensive search that spanned 7,000 square miles in two different counties. It began at 9:00 p.m. and lasted until about 12:30 a.m. Then, the following day, searches resumed at 7:00 a.m.

