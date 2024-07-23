After Her Friend Humiliated Her At A Restaurant, She Left Their Trip Early And Went Home

A year ago, this girl’s friend Kelsey moved to a new city located four hours away from where she lives.

This past weekend, Kelsey invited her to come visit. As she planned out her trip with Kelsey, Kelsey questioned her about what she would enjoy doing.

She told Kelsey she was down for anything because she only cared about spending time with her.

The only thing she planned for the trip was a Sunday afternoon concert that she and Kelsey were stoked to go to.

On Saturday, she and Kelsey walked around the city while Kelsey pointed out different stores they could look around.

She was having a wonderful time wandering around and exploring, and she thought Kelsey was enjoying herself, too.

“She did ask me a couple of times what I wanted to do, and I said I didn’t know; if she knew of anything fun, let me know,” she explained.

“But I also said just what we were doing was nice. All in all, we walked around, got a bite to eat, looked at a few shops, and then it was time for dinner with her family.”

She and Kelsey intended to meet Kelsey’s family at a train station, but then they missed the train they were supposed to take.

