After Her Little Boston Terrier Got Attacked By Her Fiancé’s Aggressive Dog, She Said He Either Needed To Get Rid Of His Pet, Or She Was Leaving Him

This 24-year-old woman and her fiancé, who is 25, have been together for two years and engaged for six months.

When they first met, they also bonded over their shared love of dogs since they both had their own pups.

She has a male Boston terrier that’s only 14 pounds, which is quite small for the breed. Her fiancé, on the other hand, has a large German shepherd mix that weighs between 70 and 80 pounds.

“But he adopted this dog from a shelter with known behavioral issues. This was before we met, as I said,” she detailed.

So, unfortunately, her fiancé’s dog is extremely aggressive and always has been. Yes, the dog plays fetch with her fiancé just fine and, in general, behaves okay around her.

However, her fiancé’s dog will randomly become very aggressive. He also is specifically food aggressive and can be destructive at home.

Moreover, she can’t even walk her fiancé’s dog since he becomes very aggressive around other big dogs. If he sees another large dog during a walk, he will start freaking out and yanking her around on the leash.

“And he’s snarled and barked at my dog before, so I tend to keep them separate,” she added.

“This has caused a few arguments because my fiancé thinks I’m favoring my dog by taking him on walks or to the park without them.”

