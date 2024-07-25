Archaeologists In Northern China Discovered An Ancient Brick Tomb Decorated With Murals Dating Back To The Tang Dynasty

In northern China, archaeologists have unearthed an ancient brick tomb decorated with murals that portray daily life during the Tang dynasty, which ruled from A.D. 618 to 907.

The tomb was discovered in 2018 during road work that was taking place on the outskirts of Taiyuan, a city in the northern Shanxi province.

The tomb dates back to the 700s. According to an epitaph in the tomb, it was the final resting place for a 63-year-old man who died in 736, as well as his wife. The tomb has a door, corridor, and a single brick chamber.

Illustrations of life during the Tang dynasty adorn almost every available surface in the tomb — the walls, the door, the corridor, and the platform on which the coffin was placed.

Some of the images of daily life include men threshing grain and preparing noodles. One of the murals also seems to depict a figure with blonde hair and a beard wearing distinctive clothing, according to Victor Xiong, a professor of history from Western Michigan University who was not part of the discovery.

“Based on his facial features and outfit style, we can identify him as a ‘Westerner,’ likely a Sogdian from Central Asia,” said Xiong. The Sogdians lived mainly in what is now Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. Back then, they traded along the Silk Road routes between Asia and Europe.

In the tomb, the chamber’s domed ceiling appears to be painted with a dragon and a phoenix. Xinhua states that many of the figures painted near the door represent the guardians of the tomb. They are wearing yellow robes, and some are armed with swords at their waists.

Other murals are of natural landscapes or portray people doing everyday chores, such as men threshing grain and making noodles while women grind flour and fetch water from a well.

They were drawn in the traditional “figure under a tree” art style that was popular in the Shanxi region at that time. The style features people partaking in activities underneath stunning trees.

