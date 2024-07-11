Boost Your Mental Health With Blue Mind Theory, Which States That Being Near Or In Water Puts Your Mind Into A Relaxing And Meditative State

For me, one of the best parts of the summer is being able to go to the beach, listen to the sounds of the ocean, and take a long swim in the sea.

There’s something about being in that setting that automatically relaxes me and gives me a sort of cleansing and recharged mindset.

While I knew I certainly wasn’t the only person who felt this way, I was intrigued to learn the theories behind why people experience these feelings and sensations when on the beach or near other bodies of water.

One of those theories is the “Blue Mind Theory,” which was explored and named by a marine biologist named Wallace J. Nichols.

Then, I realized that learning about the “Blue Mind Theory” and using its findings as a wellness technique could be a form of self-care, and I have a feeling that once you know more about it, you’ll want to book a beach or lakeside vacation as soon as possible.

The idea behind the “Blue Mind Theory” is that one has a ‘blue mind’ when they’re near, in, or underwater. When you have a blue mind, you’re in a sort of relaxing and meditative state after connecting with some kind of water, whether that’s floating in a pool, swimming in the waves of the ocean, looking out at a body of water, riding in a boat, etc.

Any feelings of peace, contentment, relaxation, and awe you experience when in or near a body of water is an indication of a “blue mind.”

The “Blue Mind Theory” explores how water, in any and all forms, affects our bodies and mental health. It’s no secret that water plays a massive role in our everyday lives and how we function. After all, 50% to 60% of human bodies are made of water. We rely on water to survive by hydrating us, cleaning us, and producing our food.

Therefore, it’s no wonder that when many of us have experiences with water, we feel a sense of peace.

