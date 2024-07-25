Chimpanzees Were Observed Seeking Out Plants To Treat Themselves For Sickness And Injuries

The gap between humans and our closest living relatives seems to be narrowing even further after chimpanzees were observed seeking out plants to treat themselves with whenever they’re sick or injured.

A team of scientists from the University of Oxford and Neubrandenburg University of Applied Sciences recently discovered that chimpanzees living in the Budongo Forest in Uganda have been ingesting plants with antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

In the new study, the researchers analyzed 17 plant samples that have been associated with odd behaviors in two groups of chimpanzees within the forest.

These behaviors entailed eating dead wood, stripping bark off of trees, and consuming certain parts of plants that didn’t seem to have much nutritional value.

The researchers closely observed the chimpanzees’ feeding behaviors and monitored their health by analyzing their urine and fecal samples.

Additionally, samples were collected from a total of 13 plant species associated with strange feeding behaviors.

Then, they were processed into extracts, and the extracts were subjected to pharmacological testing.

In the end, the researchers were able to conclude that chimpanzees used plants for medicinal benefits.

One of the plants was Khaya anthotheca, a tree species that the chimpanzees frequently sought out for its bark and resin.

