Coastal Cities Like Boston, Philadelphia, And NYC Are At Risk Of Raw Sewage Floods Due To Rising Sea Levels

In the United States, coastal cities like Boston, Philadelphia, and New York City are at risk of being overwhelmed with floods of raw sewage, adding to growing concerns of a public health crisis among these places. The recent issue highlights the need for better water system management.

Raw sewage poses a number of risks. It contains bacteria, viruses, and parasites that cause illnesses, infections, and more when exposed to it.

Sewage can pollute waterways, killing fish, destroying coral reefs, and contaminating local drinking water sources. It can also lead to the closure of beaches and fisheries, which can have economic consequences.

Many of the coastal cities in America are designed with a sewer system that was established during the mid-1850s. In this system, sewage and stormwater are collected in the same pipes. The pipes lead to wastewater treatment facilities, but they can only hold so much at one time.

So, when these cities experience periods of heavy rain, some of the wastewater ends up flowing into natural bodies of water through a process called combined sewer overflows (CSOs).

If the levels of the natural bodies of water are too high, the wastewater can spill out onto the street or, even worse, into people’s basements.

Coastal communities are being urged to upgrade their water infrastructure, but climate change is poised to bring a whole new set of challenges to these sewage systems.

Researchers from Drexel University in Philadelphia used detailed models to predict how future climate change will affect water systems in Camden, New Jersey, a region that is prone to flooding.

They based their predictions on previous data from the New York City Panel on Climate Change, which estimated that annual precipitation in New York and neighboring areas would see up to a 30 percent increase by 2100.

