Crocodiles Were Worshipped And Sacrificed As Part Of An Ancient Egyptian Cult, And One Mummified Croc Is Currently Housed At A UK Museum

A mummified Egyptian crocodile is housed at a museum in the United Kingdom. For years, researchers have been trying to figure out how the ancient Egyptians captured the reptile from its natural habitat. A new analysis of the crocodile has provided some answers.

Crocodiles have lived in the Nile River for thousands of years. In ancient Egyptian religion, crocodiles were worshipped and often sacrificed to the crocodile god Sobek as part of a bizarre cult. The cult of Sobek was likely one of the earliest in ancient Egypt.

“The ancient Egyptians venerated crocodiles as avatars of Sobek, Lord of the Nile and of the primeval swamp from which they believed the Earth was created,” wrote the authors of the study. They added that “centers of sacred activity dedicated to the crocodile” have been found across Egypt, as evidenced by the presence of many mummified crocs.

Sobek first appeared on a sealing during the reign of King Narmer, the first king of the first dynasty. The sealing showed a shrine with crocodiles surrounding it.

Later, the image became a symbol for the city of Shedet, which is known as Fayum today. Sobek was one of the most significant gods in the Old Kingdom. Even after the Old Kingdom’s demise, he remained a prominent deity in the Theban province.

While many crocodiles were sacrificed in his honor, some were found to have died natural deaths, indicating that they were kept as pampered “cult animals.” The most famous cult crocodile was named Suchus and lived in the cult center of Crocodilopolis.

According to the study authors, Suchus was believed to be the living incarnation of Sobek. The croc was kept in a pond within the temple complex and received a diet of meat, bread, and wine. The reptile was also adorned with jewels and precious metals.

But how did the ancient Egyptians manage to acquire so many of these ferocious predators for their religious practices? Some researchers have suggested that the crocodiles may have been raised in captivity based on the discovery of an ancient hatchery at the archaeological site of Medinet Madi. However, it is unclear how the creatures could’ve been cared for once they were fully grown.

Other sources, including writings from the Greek historian Herodotus, implied that the crocodiles were lured to the banks of the Nile by the sound of a pig being beaten and subsequently captured.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.