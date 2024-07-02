Divorce Is On Her Mind After Her Husband Admitted He’s Crushing On One Of Their Female Friends And She Feels The Same Way About Him

This 30-year-old woman has a 32-year-old husband who currently is a stay-at-home dad to their two young children.

Her husband watches their one-year-old every day and then their four-year-old when he gets home from school.

Around six months ago, her husband met another stay-at-home dad close to his age who also happens to have a one-year-old, and they hang out constantly now.

“I was very grateful for their relationship because my husband seemed lost as a SAH dad at first,” she explained.

After her husband forged this friendship, their families began spending a ton of time together, and so she knows this man’s wife and child well now, too.

A week ago, she felt like something had shifted in a way. Her husband went out with this other stay-at-home dad’s wife one evening last week.

She didn’t think it was a problem for the two of them to be alone, especially since they had rough upbringings and really bonded over that shared detail.

“My husband doesn’t have a lot of friends, and I was honestly just excited that he had someone other than me to talk to,” she said.

“But today, I told him I felt like he was not telling me something, and he said he did have something to tell me. We went on a drive and he said that he’s developed feelings for this woman.”

