Eating A Mediterranean-Style Diet And Regularly Taking Omega-3 Fatty Acid Supplements May Help Reduce Acne

As someone who has suffered from the effects of acne, especially during the tumultuous teenage years, I know all too well the physical and emotional toll it can take.

The daily struggle with bad breakouts, the constant search for treatments that actually work, and the impact on our levels of confidence are experiences that many of us share.

In the United States, as many as 50 million people are affected by acne, per the American Academy of Dermatology. Acne develops when the pores are clogged by dead skin cells and oil. These conditions are ideal for bad bacteria to thrive in, triggering inflammation.

Skincare practices, pollutants, hormones, some medications, and even diet can contribute to acne. In the past, studies have shown that foods with a high glycemic index, such as fries, white bread, skimmed milk, and sugary beverages, can increase acne development.

A new study has demonstrated that eating a Mediterranean-style diet while regularly taking omega-3 fatty acid supplements may improve the appearance of skin for those who have acne.

For a period of 16 weeks, a team of researchers from the University Hospital of Munich in Germany observed 60 individuals with mild to moderate acne who were not taking any prescription medications.

They asked the participants to stick to a strict Mediterranean diet that was rich in vegetables, fruit, and oily fish. The participants were also given daily omega-3 fatty acid supplements. They were encouraged to limit the consumption of processed foods, dairy products, and meat.

At the study’s conclusion, most of the test subjects showed major improvements in acne lesions and overall quality of life.

Omega-3 fatty acids are known for their anti-inflammatory properties, which could explain the improvements. About 98 percent of participants had a deficiency in omega-3 fatty acids at the beginning of the study.

