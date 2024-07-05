Everything You Need To Know About Raising Baby Goats, Playful And Adorable Creatures That Are Aptly Known As Kids

Raising baby goats, also known as kids, can be a rewarding and enjoyable experience. You don’t have to be a farmer to care for these animals.

However, it does require extensive knowledge and close attention to their needs. Baby goats are playful, curious creatures. With the proper nutrition and housing, you can help a kid grow into a strong, healthy adult.

Whether you’re a first-time goat owner or looking to add another member to your herd, it’s important to be familiar with all that these creatures require.

There are many aspects to consider when it comes to raising baby goats, so here’s a breakdown of the essential care tips you’ll need to follow in order to nurture them.

You should be present right after the baby goat is born so it can imprint on you and start to get used to human contact. After its birth, there are three main actions to take.

First of all, you need to care for the umbilical cord. Let it break naturally. It should be about three to four inches long. If the cord is longer than four inches, trim it with a pair of sterilized scissors. Clean the cord with iodine, and wait for the stub to fall off on its own.

Next, give the mother and baby some bonding time. She will lick the baby clean and probably eat some of the afterbirth, which is not a cause for concern. All you have to do is keep an eye on them.

Finally, make sure the baby goat feeds from its mother within the first hour of its birth. If it doesn’t, you need to step in and bottle-feed it colostrum, the early milk that is nutrient-dense and high in antibodies and antioxidants to help build a newborn’s immune system. Colostrum can come from the mother, another goat, or a feed store.

Before the birth, you have to decide whether you want to bottle-feed the baby goat or let the mother nurse the baby. Bottle-fed goats are typically tamer and friendlier to humans.

