For Over Two Centuries, Scientists Scratched Their Heads Over What Triggered The Mass Extinction Event Of Prehistoric Animals Like Giant Sloths And Elephants

About 50,000 years ago, prehistoric animals such as giant sloths, huge armadillos, and enormous elephants roamed all over the Earth.

They are known as megafauna, large animals that weigh over 100 pounds. For a while, they thrived, but then, they started to disappear for some unknown reason. Most of them had gone extinct by 10,000 years ago.

For over two centuries, scientists have been scratching their heads in confusion about what exactly triggered this mass extinction event.

Now, an international team of researchers from the Danish National Research Foundation’s Center for Ecological Dynamics in a Novel Biosphere at Aarhus University has found that prehistoric humans likely led to the demise of these colossal creatures.

In the study, they analyzed patterns of megafauna extinctions across continents and during different time periods.

They discovered that large animals began disappearing shortly after humans arrived in new regions. In the places where humans had newly traveled, the extinction rates were highest.

Climate change has long been considered to be the reason behind the extinctions, but the research team noted that it doesn’t fit their observations of the patterns.

Significant shifts in the climate were seen during the late Pleistocene epoch, but they were no more extreme than other climate change events that did not result in mass extinctions.

According to Professor Jens-Christian Svenning, the lead author of the study, the megafauna extinctions “hit just as hard in climatically stable areas as in unstable areas,” which is a major pattern that challenges the idea of climate change as the cause.

