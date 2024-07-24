He Asked For A Divorce After His Wife Became A Health Nut And Completely Changed Her Appearance, But She Thinks He’s Just Shallow

This man and his wife have been married for 10 years now, and they have three kids together. However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, his wife got sucked down a TikTok rabbit hole and became what he calls a “crunchy health nut.”

Ever since then, she has completely changed her lifestyle and appearance, and he doesn’t even recognize his own wife anymore.

Nowadays, she absolutely refuses to eat any food that she doesn’t think is healthy. Plus, every couple of days, his wife will go an entire 24 hours without eating anything.

“She lost 30-plus pounds that way,” he said.

In addition to her severe dietary habits, his wife also began lifting weights at the gym and has become very muscular. According to him, she now looks like she has a “man’s shoulders.”

On top of all of this, his wife wound up deciding to get chest reduction surgery. He claimed that, before, she never even had a large chest. Nonetheless, she still spent a whopping $10,000 on the procedure – which he thought was “totally unnecessary.”

When he was upset about it, everyone close to him claimed that since it was his wife’s body, it was her choice.

“And I had no say in what she wanted to look like,” he recalled.

Despite that, he simply is not attracted to his wife anymore. He thinks she no longer looks anything like the woman he fell in love with and married.

