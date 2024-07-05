He Broke Up WIth His Girlfriend Because She Berated Him For Not Tipping $3 To A Worker At An Ice Cream Shop

It’s no secret that tipping culture has gotten intense, as we’re asked to tip people in many different kinds of businesses, and we’re often pressured to do it through those tablet machines that prompt you for tips.

One man recently decided to break up with his girlfriend, a single mom, after she gave him grief for not tipping a cashier at an ice cream shop while enjoying a day with her and her son.

He had been dating his girlfriend, who has a 6-year-old son, for a little over six months. At first, their relationship was very casual, but when things got more serious, he told her he’d be ready to meet her son if they made it to the six-month mark.

When the time came, he and his girlfriend planned a fun day out and about with her son. Things were going great for the most part. They all saw a new animated movie and then had lunch at a casual restaurant.

The kid was really well-behaved and polite, and since he claimed to be a “brat” when he was 6, he was really impressed.

“After lunch, we went for dessert at an ice cream chain where you pick your ice cream, then they put it on a cold stone and use tools to mix in other ingredients,” he said.

“We decided in advance that we would all have ice cream sandwiches.”

While at the ice cream shop, they decided against having sandwiches made fresh and chose a few pre-made ones in the freezer. Therefore, none of the staff in the shop really had to do anything.

However, he was prompted with a tipping screen when he went to pay.

