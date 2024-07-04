He Broke Up With His Girlfriend Because She Expected Him To Pay For Absolutely Everything, Including Her Nose Job

If you’re a woman dating a man, you know there’s an old tradition that involves boyfriends or husbands paying for most dates and excursions with their girlfriends or wives.

However, in these times, while it’s nice to have a partner who wants to pay for certain things, there needs to be boundaries.

One man recently broke up with his girlfriend because he began paying not only for their dates but also for her personal expenses, and now he regrets it.

He’s 28 and recently broke up with his 28-year-old girlfriend of four years.

When he and his girlfriend first started dating, he automatically started paying for all of their dates and any small trips they took together as a couple.

These payments were fine with him, as he expected it in a relationship dynamic. However, red flags started popping up when he noticed that his girlfriend seemed to be doing pretty well money-wise. She lives a little over an hour away from him and drives a car that’s nicer than his.

Still, because he loved her and loved being in a relationship, he continued to pay for everything they did as a couple.

“Things became tricky when she came to me with expectations about money a year into the relationship,” he explained.

“She told me she expected me to start contributing to her bills, such as her phone bill, nails, etc. She also requested I pay for her special cosmetic skin treatments and help her with her car payments. When we first had this conversation, it hit me like a truck.”

