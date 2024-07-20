He Defended His Mom For Wearing The Wrong Color To His Wedding, And His Wife Blew Up On Him

This man and his wife recently tied the knot, but unfortunately, his mom – who likes attention – was a lot to handle throughout the wedding planning process.

“I have fully backed my now-wife in telling my mom this is not her wedding, and her place is to be quiet and support us and our decisions,” he said.

However, when it came time for their big day, his mom wound up showing up in a completely different outfit than his wife anticipated, and it created a ton of drama.

For some context, his wife planned their wedding with a cohesive color scheme in mind for the bridesmaids, groomsmen, and both their families. So, she gave both her mom and his mom a specific color to wear to the event.

Well, while his mom was supposed to wear a pink dress, she ultimately showed up in a random teal-colored gown.

Now, she reportedly did have a good explanation for the mix-up. His mom claimed that the night before the wedding, she suffered an injury to her collarbone during a work party. In fact, she apparently got glass embedded in her skin.

So, when it came time to get dressed for their wedding, his mom realized that her teal gown was the only dress she owned with a high neckline.

“Also, she wasn’t lying. She was late that morning because she was just leaving the ER, and she had bandages,” he recalled.

Nonetheless, his wife was furious and snapped at his mom for not even being able to follow “simple directions.”

