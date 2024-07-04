He Didn’t Pay For His Date’s Drinks At The Bar And Said If She Wanted To See Him Again, He Wasn’t Going To Be Her Sugar Daddy

This 25-year-old man recently met a 22-year-old woman on a dating app, and they hit it off from the start. So, they made plans to meet up at a bar after she got home from vacation.

As soon as they arrived, their chemistry was great, too. He thought the woman was very sweet, bubbly, and extroverted – which was perfect for him, as he has more introverted energy.

However, when he showed up at the bar, she had already finished a double vodka soda and opened up her own tab. So, he proceeded to open a tab of his own, and they both paid for their own drinks for the rest of the evening. He drank two beers; meanwhile, she had two double vodka sodas in total.

Then, towards the end of their time at the bar, his date apparently started to get “pretty touchy.”

“I decided I can’t hang too late, but clearly, we want more of each other and decided to go to the beach where we hooked up,” he recalled.

It was then that he learned his date had taken an Uber to the bar. So, he drove them both to the beach and then back to the bar after their hookup.

While sparks were flying during the hookup, though, things took a turn afterward while they were walking back to his car. At that point, his date made a lighthearted comment about how she was shocked that he didn’t offer to pay for her drink.

In response, he told his date that he was a “male feminist” who believed dates should be split equally.

His date wound up laughing at that, but she still proceeded to mention how, in the South, men typically always pay for dates.

