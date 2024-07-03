He Disowned His Daughter And Stopped Supporting Her Financially Because She Wouldn’t Break Up With Her Manipulative Boyfriend

This 45-year-old man has a daughter, who is 21, and she’s always been his pride and joy.

“I’ve worked hard to provide for her, but maybe I focused too much on my job and not enough on her,” he said.

He thinks that because, a few months ago, she began dating a new guy. His daughter’s boyfriend was apparently “from a modest background,” and in the beginning, he tried to be open-minded about their relationship.

But it didn’t take long for him to notice that his daughter’s new boyfriend was both controlling and manipulative.

“He isolated her from her friends, belittled her, and it seemed like he was only interested in her for our money. I was worried sick,” he explained.

While he tried voicing his concerns to his daughter, though, she just kept deciding to stay with her boyfriend.

Whenever he’d bring up his worries, she only defended her boyfriend and claimed he didn’t understand. All of the back and forth left him feeling frustrated and desperate, too.

So, once he’d eventually had enough, he gave his daughter a choice.

“In a moment of anger and fear for her future, I gave her an ultimatum: leave him, or I’d cut her off financially,” he revealed.

