He Fired His Brother For Secretly Sabotaging His Landscaping Business As Payback For A Childhood Prank He Played Over Two Decades Ago

Has someone ever pulled a prank on you or tricked you, and you could never let it go?

One man recently had to fire his brother from his business after he tried to sabotage it to get revenge for an old prank.

He’s 35 and has a younger brother who is 32. When they were kids, he played a prank on his brother that really messed with him.

When he was around 12 years old, he took his brother’s favorite action figure and hid it in their backyard. His little brother looked for it for days before finally finding it, but by then, it was dirty and slightly broken.

His little brother was extremely upset, and he quickly apologized, but his brother still held a grudge as they got older.

“Fast forward to adulthood, I started a small but successful landscaping business,” he explained.

“A few years ago, my brother was struggling to find steady work, so I offered him a job. He accepted, and things were fine at first. He worked hard, and I thought we had moved past our childhood issues.”

Things were going well for a while, and his brother seemed to be a good employee, but about a year ago, weird things started happening with his business. Equipment would go missing out of the blue, and some of his clients would unexpectedly cancel their services, causing his business to take a hit financially.

As months passed, he wondered if the issues were coming from someone within the business. He decided to set up security cameras to see if he could catch someone messing with his equipment and client information, and sure enough, he did.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.