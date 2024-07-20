He Found Out His Ex-Fiancée Was Cheating With A Married Man, So He Contacted The Guy’s Wife And Exposed Their Affair

When you find out your partner cheated on you with someone who also happens to be in a relationship, it can be extremely tempting to contact the other person’s unknowing partner.

One man recently contacted the wife of his ex’s new boyfriend, a married man that she cheated on him with.

He’s 40 and was previously engaged to his 39-year-old ex-fiancée. She was a flight attendant, and while they were happy for a while, she’d start subtly encouraging him to break up with her, telling him he deserved to be with someone he could see all the time.

After a while, he started to believe her and decided that they should split.

A while later, his ex gave him a call and asked if he had been seeing someone.

“I had started talking to someone, and she said she was ‘getting to know someone’ as well,” he recalled.

“It turns out it was a male flight attendant she worked with.”

He had suspicions about this flight attendant a while back, as he noticed his ex spent a lot of time with him, grabbing drinks and having dinner, and she’d make sure they were on the same flights.

While they were still together, he asked his ex if there was anything going on with this guy, and she assured him there wasn’t.

