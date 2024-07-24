He Ghosted His Ex-Girlfriend And Disappeared To College Without A Trace After Finding Out She Was Cheating On Him, But She Never Let It Go

About seven years ago, this man and his ex-girlfriend, April, were in a pretty serious relationship.

She was one year younger than him, and they wound up dating for four years – throughout their high school careers.

Then, just as he was preparing to leave for college, he found out their relationship had been a lie.

One day, April logged into Facebook on his laptop and never logged out. So, he discovered direct messages on her account that had evidence of her cheating on him.

But, rather than confronting his ex and breaking up with her, he decided to just disappear.

“I immediately ghosted her for the rest of that summer and disappeared to college without a trace. No breakup, no phone call, no text, nothing,” he recalled.

However, April never gave up trying to get closure regarding their relationship. In fact, she proceeded to call him on a near-daily basis for an entire year after he ghosted her.

Then, towards the end of his freshman year at college – April’s senior year – she actually showed up at his dorm. She was carrying a sign and planned to ask him to her senior prom.

“Most of my dormmates knew about her and warned me to stay away,” he detailed, “So I never actually saw her.”

