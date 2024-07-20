He Kicked Out His Blind Date After They Went Back To His Apartment And She Tried To Rob Him

One of the risks that comes with going on a blind date or being set up with a stranger is that you never quite know what they’re capable of.

One man was shocked after a woman he was set up on a blind date with recently tried to rob him of a valuable item before leaving his house.

He’s 22 and was set up on a blind date by a friend with a girl named Kelly. All he knew before the date was that Kelly was “sweet” and 24 years old.

He met Kelly for their date, and things ended up going so well that they returned to his apartment and spent the night together.

While snuggling in bed and falling asleep, he felt Kelly get up, and he figured she was only going to the bathroom.

The next morning, he left Kelly in his bed and went to make them some coffee.

That’s when he noticed something different about the antique statues and figurines he had set up on his coffee table.

“I have a bunch of small figures, toys, and statues that I’ve collected over the years,” he explained.

“Some of them are from different antique or thrift stores, so someone could easily think that [they’re valuable]. This was the thought that Kelly [must’ve had] because one statue was missing.”

