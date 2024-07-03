He Only Married His Wife Because Her Family Gave Him $100,000, And He Doesn’t Love Her Romantically

If you’ve been in a series of romantic relationships, did you ever enter one with someone because you felt like you owed them something?

One man has been married to his wife for four years, and while he deeply cares about her, he originally only married her because her family gave him $100,000 during his teenage years, and he never knew how to repay them.

He grew up in a very cold and neglectful home with parents who hardly cared about him. He was a very lonely child and didn’t have anyone in his corner until he was 11 and his family moved to a new city.

At his new school, he met a little girl who would one day be his future wife. As a child, his wife was often bullied, but she was still one of the nicest people he had ever met.

After a heroic day where he defended his wife from some middle school bullies, they became fast friends. It was a great arrangement they had, as he was able to help her stand up to her bullies, and she gave him a sweet friendship that helped him escape his lonely household.

“I started to hang out at her place almost every afternoon to play video games or swim in her pool, and at night [and] I would have dinner with her family,” he recalled.

“It was the closest thing I had to having a loving family. Hanging out with her was also pretty fun. Her family, consisting of her mother and aunt, warmly welcomed me, and I was almost instantly a part of their family.”

His wife’s family was always extremely rich, and once they sort of unofficially adopted him, they showered him with lots of gifts and opportunities he never had at home.

They even began inviting him to their Christmases and gave him Christmas gifts, which is something his parents never did.

