He Regrets Getting Married A Week Ago Since He’s Not In Love With His Wife And Wishes He Was Single

A week ago, this 24-year-old guy married his wife, who is the same age as him, after dating for nearly four years.

Throughout the initial three years of their relationship, everything was picture-perfect, and they both were madly in love with one another.

However, as time went on from there, he started to doubt that going forward with the wedding was a good idea.

“I definitely lost passion for her, and to put it in short, I still loved her but wasn’t IN LOVE with her, if that makes sense,” he explained.

“But I decided not to call it off (or really say anything about my feelings and just bottle them up) due to 1) deeming it just nerves/cold feet, 2) didn’t want to break her heart, 3) so much time/money wasted, 4) telling myself that the last 3 years were so amazing, it’ll go back to normal soon, and this was just a slump.”

Obviously he did make the decision to walk down the aisle just a few days ago despite his doubts and hesitations.

While the wedding itself was pretty excellent, and he’s currently on his honeymoon, he can’t hide his disappointment and regret.

He still feels the same way he did in the months leading up to the wedding. He does love his wife, but not in a romantic sense, and she clearly is more invested in their relationship than he is.

He hasn’t told anyone that he sadly feels like he married the wrong girl and his wife isn’t actually the one for him.

