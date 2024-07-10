He Secretly Let His Family Meet His Newborn Baby Behind His Wife’s Back After She Allowed Her Own Family To Come Over, But Not His

When a couple has a baby for the first time, it’s not unusual for them to need some space before introducing their baby to other people.

However, most couples tend to make exceptions for their immediate family members, as while welcoming a new baby into the world can be difficult, it is mostly very exciting.

One man recently upset his wife when he took their infant son to meet some of his family members without her permission.

He and his wife, Mary, have been married for three years and had their first baby, a boy, months ago.

When Mary first shared the news that she was pregnant, both of their families were thrilled. His parents were especially excited since his son would be their first grandchild.

Throughout Mary’s pregnancy, his parents respected their boundaries and were also very helpful, buying them groceries and baby items along the way.

“After Mary’s labor and birth, we had already given our rules to the family,” he explained.

“We wanted one month [for] just us and the baby, and they all respected it.”

A month after his son was born, he was thrilled that his family would meet the baby, but he was surprised when his wife told him she still wasn’t ready for any visitors.

