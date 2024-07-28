He Thinks The Magic Of His First Date With His Girlfriend Is Gone Because He Found Out She Slept With Another Guy One Week Later

Many dating experts advise people not to put all of their hope into one person just because they had an amazing first date. They usually suggest that you keep a roster of dates until you and that person are able to lock things down.

However, that can be extremely difficult, especially when your first date with that person was more than amazing.

One man has been extremely upset for a while after finding out that his girlfriend slept with someone else after their amazing first date.

He and his girlfriend have been dating for a year, and they’ve had amazing chemistry since the day they met.

“Our first date was amazing as we sat down and started talking like we had known each other our entire lives,” he explained.

“Both of us expressed to each other that it was the best date we had ever been on, and she even expressed that it was the happiest night [of her life] since moving to the city we live in.”

After that amazing first date, he was sure that his girlfriend was the one, and they entered a committed relationship not long after.

However, about five months ago, he found out that his girlfriend ended up sleeping with an ex the weekend after their first date while he was out of town for work.

While they weren’t exclusive, they did have a second date planned and even planned to speak on the phone to finalize everything.

