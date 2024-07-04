He Told His Girlfriend That He Never Wants To Get Married Or Have Kids, And Things Have Been Tense Between Them Ever Since

This 23-year-old guy has been dating his girlfriend Anna, who is 25, for nearly two years now.

“Our relationship has always been great, and we’re pretty open with each other about our feelings and future plans,” he said.

More recently, though, they were hanging out with some friends, and the topic of marriage came up. So, once they went home later that night, Anna wound up asking if he ever thought about getting married.

He was honest, too, and flat-out told Anna that no, he never wanted to tie the knot.

For some context, he grew up in a family where marriages never had a happy ending. When he was young, his parents got divorced, and most of his other family members also had tumultuous relationships.

“Because of this, I’ve developed a pretty negative view of marriage,” he detailed.

“I explained all of this to Anna, thinking she’d understand where I was coming from.”

Well, unfortunately, his girlfriend didn’t really understand and just became really upset. She opened up about how she’d always dreamed of getting married one day, and it’s very important to her.

His reluctance to get married also pushed Anna to ask if he ever thought about having kids.

