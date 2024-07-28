He Took The Keys To The Car He Bought His Girlfriend And Said She Couldn’t Go Out With Her Friends Since She Still Owed Him Money

One of the biggest causes of tension between couples is money issues, particularly when there are shared bills and one person isn’t pulling their weight.

One man recently told his girlfriend she wasn’t allowed to go out to dinner with friends in the car that he bought for her because she owed him a lot of money.

He and his girlfriend recently moved in together and had a set plan to split their rent and utilities. They figured this would be fine because before moving, his girlfriend had a job lined up, but unfortunately, that fell through, and she’s been unemployed ever since.

One of the biggest struggles his girlfriend faced when they first moved in together was that she didn’t have a motive for transportation, so he bought her a reasonably priced car, expecting she would pay him back for it.

However, he didn’t only pay for her car. He’s also been paying their rent, utilities, and other bills without any contribution from her.

“She owes me around $6,000 for the car and our rent since I paid for everything out of pocket,” he explained.

“She started driving for Uber to make a few dollars and was doing pretty good. She started paying off her insurance and other personal bills but gave nothing back to me, which I was fine with.”

He figured that his girlfriend beginning to pay off her personal bills was a sign that she would soon start paying him back and contributing to their household expenses. However, that wasn’t the case.

The other day, he asked his girlfriend to give him money for their monthly grocery bill, which would cost her about $100.

