He Wants To Divorce His Wife Since He Doesn’t Love Her And She’s Not The Woman He Wants To Spend His Whole Life With

Do you know someone who got married simply because they thought it was what was expected of them, but they actually didn’t have an interest in getting married?

One man has been married to his wife for 18 years, and after three kids and a series of ups and downs, he wants to divorce her.

He and his wife are both 36-years-old and have been married for 18 years. They got married very young when his wife got pregnant with their first child, who is now 20. They also have a 17-year-old and an 11-year-old.

“Marriage never crossed my mind growing up, but after our unplanned pregnancy, it was the right thing to do,” he explained.

“About a year into our marriage, I was working out of state [while] she had an affair and had gotten pregnant. I thought I could forgive and forget, so I stayed, but life is never that easy.”

Although he loves all of his children and raised that child as his own, he’s never seen his wife in the same light since then, and that was 17 years ago.

He and his wife have tried marriage counseling, but it never helped much. They’ve been on the brink of divorce twice but ultimately stayed together because of their kids.

While he thinks he’d be happier if he officially divorced his wife, he worries about what life would be like without being able to live with his kids full-time.

Now, he and his wife are going through the motions of a happy marriage. They have scheduled date nights, rarely fight, and occasionally enjoy romantic evenings. Still, he’s not happy and doesn’t want to be married anymore.

