He Wants To Dump His Girlfriend Because She Has Nothing Going For Her, But She’s Going To Be Homeless When He Does

Four years ago, this 24-year-old guy met his 22-year-old girlfriend at a community college they both were attending.

He grew up middle class and picked a community college in order to fund his education in a more affordable way.

His girlfriend was living in poverty, and her parents forced her to go to community college; they were threatening to kick her out of the house if she said no.

A year into college, his girlfriend dropped out, yet he kept going. They were dating back then, and she quickly moved into his apartment.

His girlfriend has since lost any semblance of a relationship with her parents and has only two deadbeat friends from high school.

He works a job that pays him $80,000 a year so he can comfortably provide for himself and his girlfriend, though he feels stressed about being the sole provider, as his girlfriend is unemployed.

“I can’t say exactly when I started losing feelings, but the fact that she refuses to work, will not cook and wants to eat out every day, does not want to go to school, and continuously wants to buy and spend money on clothes and other stuff just slowly started grating me more and more,” he explained.

“I work in a female-dominated workplace, and seeing, having conversations, and interacting with coworkers who have so much going for them, have fun hobbies, and aspirations makes it all the worse when your girlfriend spends 7 hours a day scrolling through Instagram or TikTok reels and thinks [maintaining a physical relationship] is all she needs to do on her end.”

Overall, things between him and his girlfriend aren’t awful. They occasionally disagree like everyone does, and they have a close bond, but there’s nothing happening outside of that.

