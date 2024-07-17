He Went To A Fancy Dinner Reservation Alone After His Fiancé Stood Him Up For Their Date To Help Out A Friend

Do you or someone you know have an issue with a friend or relative who guilts you into helping them, sometimes during the worst times possible?

One man recently upset his fiancé when he went to their fancy dinner reservation without him because he took too long to help his friend.

He and his fiancé are in their late 20s and have had a hard time planning enough date nights because of their busy work schedules. Their last date was five months ago, and it was very casual, so he saved up some money to make sure the next one would be extra special.

He booked a reservation for two at a very nice and popular restaurant near them. It’s so popular that making a reservation is nearly impossible, so when he scored one, he was very excited and couldn’t wait to try it with his fiancé.

“Our reservation was for 7:00 pm, so there was plenty of time to get ready for it,” he explained.

“At around noon, he got a call from his best friend, [Ali], who needed help with something at her house. Here’s what you need to know about Ali – she is extremely needy and only calls him over when she needs something.”

Unfortunately, while Ali is his fiancé’s best friend, she tends to take advantage of him. She has the habit of manipulating or guilt-tripping him into doing any “manly” tasks for her. Whenever his fiancé tries to turn her down, she mentions that she’s a single mother and needs his help.

On the evening of their nice dinner reservation, his fiancé went over to Ali’s house in the afternoon. Although he was skeptical, he figured he had time to be home and ready for their reservation.

Then, 5:00 pm rolled around, and he began getting very frustrated when he noticed his fiancé was still at Ali’s.

