Her Boyfriend Cheated On Her With A Girl He Met On A Dating App Years Ago, And Got That Girl Pregnant

For the last five years, this 37-year-old woman has been dating her boyfriend, who is the same age as her.

A few days ago, her boyfriend sat her down and admitted that he cheated on her several months back.

According to her boyfriend, the girl he cheated on her with was someone he met on a dating app years ago and prior to their relationship.

Her boyfriend said they chatted off and on over the years before finally deciding to meet in real life.

“She recently got out of a relationship and was staying in a hotel in our city,” she explained. “She messaged him to see if he wanted to grab a drink with her at the hotel bar, and he decided to go.”

“One thing led to another, and they ended up back in her room…he said that he instantly regretted it and decided from that moment he was committed to me and wanted to focus on our relationship.”

“He then proceeded to ghost her. I asked him why he was telling me now, and as it turns out, she is pregnant, and she wants to keep it.”

Not only is she shocked, she’s heartbroken as well to learn of her boyfriend’s infidelity. She feels, in a way, like something was stolen from her.

She does love her boyfriend, and she actually feels bad for him. She’s been cycling between feeling sympathy for her boyfriend and feeling sad or angry over the situation they’re in.

