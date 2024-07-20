Her Boyfriend Expected Her To Switch To An All-Women Gym After They Started Dating To Make Him Feel More Secure, So She Broke Up With Him

This 25-year-old woman and her 27-year-old boyfriend, Ben, were dating for three months.

Yet, out of nowhere, her boyfriend started to get upset about her going to a regular, co-ed gym. Apparently, Ben started claiming that it was “normal” for women in relationships to work out at all-women gyms.

“To avoid attention from other men and to make their partners feel more secure,” she explained.

She also learned how, during her boyfriend’s last relationship, his ex-girlfriend actually swapped from a regular gym to an all-women gym after they started dating!

However, she’s been going to her current gym for around a year now, and she is already accustomed to her routine. She also has a supportive group of workout buddies and feels really comfortable at her co-ed gym.

Perhaps most importantly, though, the idea of changing gyms simply to make her boyfriend feel better seems unnecessary and raises a red flag for her.

“I believe trust and respect are crucial in a relationship, and this feels like a lack of trust on his part,” she said.

So, she tried to open up about her feelings and explain her perspective to her boyfriend. Yet, he didn’t understand her view and just kept insisting that his request was “reasonable.”

On top of that, her boyfriend even called her inconsiderate of his feelings!

