Her Boyfriend Secretly Recorded One Of His Female Friends Showering In His Bathroom

Last weekend, this 23-year-old girl spent a significant amount of time arguing with her 22-year-old boyfriend.

Add that to the fact that their personal life has been on the decline for quite awhile, and she admits she felt her boyfriend had to be hiding something from her.

So, she took it upon herself to go digging through his phone a few evenings ago to see if her hunch was right.

She came across a secure folder while looking around, and inside were tons of photos of her boyfriend’s female friends.

The photos were saved from the social media profiles of these girls, whom her boyfriend has been close with since high school.

That wasn’t necessarily upsetting. However, she then came across a video of one of her boyfriend’s 22-year-old female friends that left her horrified.

“…The most jarring find was a video that he got from a hidden camera he placed in his bathroom, knowing this girl would be house-sitting while we were on vacation,” she explained.

“She was getting ready to shower, and you could see everything.”

That’s right: her boyfriend secretly recorded his female friend using his bathroom, which is not only a violation of privacy but pretty disgusting behavior.

