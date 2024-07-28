Her Boyfriend Thinks She Deceived Him Because She Never Told Him About Her Birth Name Or That She Changed It

This 25-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who is 27, have been together for a few months, and she thought everything in their relationship was going well.

However, just a couple of weeks ago, she noticed that he started acting more distant.

“But I tried not to get too worried about it because everyone has off days, and he’d been very stressed at work for a while now,” she recalled.

Well, yesterday, she finally found out what had been bugging her boyfriend. Spoiler alert: it wasn’t his job.

Rather, after she decided to ask him if he was okay – and whether or not she’d done anything to upset him – he claimed to have talked to one of her friends about her. Then, he said that he found out she wasn’t “who she claimed to be.”

This, understandably, left her really confused, so she told her boyfriend to elaborate. At that point, she learned that her boyfriend had found out about her real birth name from her friend.

For some context, while she was a child, she was put into foster care after her biological parents were deemed unfit to raise her. So, once she was adopted, she wound up changing her name at 22 years old.

“I changed my birth name because it reminded me of my old family. It wasn’t anything massive. Both my old and new names are still feminine and what I find to be respectable,” she explained.

Nonetheless, her boyfriend was very upset that she never told him about her old name. In fact, he even accused her of being a liar and cursed her out for intentionally trying to deceive him!

