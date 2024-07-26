Her Brother Proposed In The Middle Of Her Wedding, So She Kicked Him Out

Very recently, this 28-year-old woman married her amazing husband, who is two years older than she is.

She says their wedding was gorgeous, and they spent an entire year saving up for it as well as planning their special day.

Their wedding itself was a tiny, private ceremony, and only their closest friends and family members were invited to attend.

After the ceremony was finished, they had their reception at a stunning venue. The day was turning out to be a dream for her until her 32-year-old brother proposed to his girlfriend right in the middle of the reception.

“He didn’t just propose quietly, either,” she explained. “He made a big scene, getting down on one knee right in the middle of the dance floor, stopping the music, and drawing everyone’s attention.”

“It felt like the whole reception shifted from celebrating our marriage to celebrating their engagement.”

“I was stunned and didn’t know how to react at first. My husband was visibly upset. I tried to keep my composure, but as the night went on, I grew increasingly frustrated…”

She grabbed her brother and berated him for being selfish and rude. She told her brother he needed to leave, as she wanted to avoid more drama on her big day.

Her brother was flabbergasted and accused her of blowing things out of proportion. He revealed that the proposal was out of left field and something he felt like doing in the moment.

