Her Date Ordered Her An Uber Ride To The Restaurant, But Then He Expected Her To Come Back To His Place When Dinner Was Done

They say first impressions are of the utmost importance, but what happens when your first encounter with a guy leaves you wondering why you even bothered to leave the house?

TikToker Maddy (@maddysalvadore) is a 23-year-old from New Jersey, and such was her experience on that fateful evening when she found herself sitting next to a man who was nothing but a disappointment.

One morning, she matched with a guy on a dating app, and they went on a date at a nice Italian restaurant that same day.

He ordered her a ride to the restaurant, which she thought was really kind of him. For safety reasons, she gave him a different address so he wouldn’t know where she lived.

She arrived at the restaurant before him and informed him that she was sitting at the bar. He told her that he was tracking her ride, so he already knew she was there. While she waited, she bought herself a drink. Ten minutes later, he showed up after struggling to find a parking spot.

Immediately, she knew she should’ve left before he arrived. When he sat next to her at the bar, she noticed that he was just wearing work clothes and a hat while she was in a dress and heels. He grumbled about how he needed a drink and asked if she had a tab open.

She told him that she just paid for her drink up front. In response, he told her that he wanted a Scotch.

When the bartender came over to them, he didn’t say anything. Confused, Maddy asked him if he wanted her to order for him. He seemed to think it was only fair since he had ordered her a ride to get there.

Upon seeing their interaction, the bartender asked him what he wanted on his own tab. He rudely gave his drink order. Afterward, he and Maddy sat in silence for a bit.

