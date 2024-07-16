Her Friend Is Furious With Her For Leaving Her Wedding Early After Finding Out It Was A Dry Wedding

Two weeks ago, this 35-year-old woman attended her friend’s wedding. Her friend got married in the same town where they went to college, and that’s actually how they met in the first place.

She and her husband asked her mom and dad to babysit their kids and made their way to the wedding.

They booked a house with another couple they knew from college, and they were thrilled to have a mini vacation for a couple of days.

“My husband and I don’t have a ton of time to ourselves away from the kids, so we were excited to let loose,” she explained.

On her friend’s wedding invitation, it outlined that the the ceremony was happening at 5 p.m. and the reception started an hour later.

The invitation also indicated that the wedding reception would go on until 11 p.m., followed by an after-party at the venue with the bride and groom.

“The venue was a gorgeous mansion, and the bride and groom had it for the night; they were leaving for the honeymoon the next morning,” she said.

“Cut to the wedding day, and it’s a dry wedding. Apparently, the groom is 2 years sober. No one told us this, and we were admittedly bummed.”

“When we found out there was no alcohol, we told people we were going to some bars after and not going to the after-party. We left the wedding at 9:30 because we were itching to go out, and the wedding was boring.”

