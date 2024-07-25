Her Husband And Best Friend Suddenly Stopped Speaking To Each Other After A Night Out Together, And She Thinks Something Fishy Is Going On

One of my biggest nightmares would be finding out that something suspicious happened between my spouse and my best friend.

One woman is imagining the worst now that her husband and best friend are avoiding each other since going to a concert without her a month ago.

She and her husband of four years, Phil, are in their early 30s. They live in an apartment together, and since they’ve been married, they have spent a lot of time with one of her closest friends, Dana.

She’s known Dana since college, and they were former roommates. Dana used to be engaged to a man who was possessive and controlling. Dana’s ex would even get jealous of Phil, as he didn’t like their friendship, and would force her to avoid making plans with them.

However, since Dana broke up with her ex, she’s been spending a lot of time with her, going over to each other’s places and going out for the occasional shopping date. Since they all get along, Phil would join them on occasion.

A month ago, she, Phil, and Dana were supposed to see a concert together, but she got sick right beforehand and had to back out.

“Phil was disappointed but told me that we could offer our tickets to our friends, and we can see the band some other time,” she recalled.

“I didn’t really want to spoil it for him, so I called a few of my friends, and our mutual friend, Jess, was happy to go to the concert in my place.”

That night, Phil attended the concert with Dana and Jess and sent her a bunch of fun videos throughout the night. The last message she got from him was around 11:00 pm, telling her the concert was over and that he’d be dropping Dana off at her house before heading home.

