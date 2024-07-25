Her Husband Has Been Guilt-Tripping Her For Her Pregnancy Cravings And Insinuating That She’s Gained Too Much Weight

When a pregnant woman is craving a certain food, I believe there is nothing and no one that should stand in the way of her getting that food.

One woman is very upset with her husband, who has been guilt-tripping her for her pregnancy cravings and insinuating that she has gained too much weight.

She’s 25 and expecting her first child with her 31-year-old husband. They’ve been married for two years, and she’s 28 weeks along, recently entering her third trimester.

She’s getting very excited to meet her baby and is experiencing everything that comes with pregnancy, including a growing belly and food cravings.

“One of my biggest symptoms now is constant cravings for things I don’t even normally eat, she explained.

“I am not a vegetarian or vegan, but I normally don’t eat red meat like steaks or burgers because I don’t find it appealing. However, for the past week, all I could think of was a bacon cheeseburger.”

Over the last few days, she could not get her mind off of a bacon cheeseburger, and she wanted her husband’s help to get one.

A few days ago, she asked her husband to fire up some bacon cheeseburgers at home, and he said he would, but then he forgot to do it when it was time to make them. The following day, she wanted to make them herself, but then she became very upset when she discovered they didn’t have bacon.

Her pregnancy hormones then took over, and she began crying. Her husband told her that she was being dramatic, and while she admits she may have been, she couldn’t stop herself from crying.

