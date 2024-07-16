Her Husband Promised His Affair Partner’s Baby Wasn’t His, But She Ran Into The Kid, And He Looks Exactly Like Her Own Son’s Twin

17 years ago, when she was back in high school, this 33-year-old woman started dating her husband.

In her senior year, she ended up getting pregnant, and then they welcomed their daughter into the world.

Three years after their daughter was born, they had their son. When their son was a couple of months old, she learned that her husband had been cheating on her throughout her whole pregnancy.

Not only that, but the girl her husband was cheating with said she was pregnant, too, and her husband was the father. She grabbed the kids and went to go stay with her parents.

“He cried and begged me not to leave him,” she explained. “He insisted that the baby couldn’t be his.”

“Mind you, he didn’t admit to cheating ’til I literally read the message from the girl out loud to him. I was young, in college with no job and 2 kids. Trusted adults told me being a single mom would be way worse than staying with him.”

“So I went back and convinced myself that even though he lied about everything else, he told the truth that the baby couldn’t be his. I was going through postpartum depression, and it was all I could do to keep my mental health intact.”

A couple of years after she took her husband back, they moved somewhere new and very far away, so she actually forgot about the cheating incident.

But last week, she was back in their hometown, visiting her family, and she had her kids with her, but her husband didn’t come along for the trip.

