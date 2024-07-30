Her Husband Says He Can’t Find A Full-Time Job Since She Can’t Clean Their Apartment Properly

For the last three months, this 27-year-old woman’s 27-year-old husband has been on the hunt for a full-time job.

She suspects he’s applied to fewer than 20 different positions in the time he’s spent unemployed. Recently, he did manage to land a part-time position working 10 hours a week, but that only happened after she pleaded with him to take on a temporary role in the meantime.

She works full-time, approximately 50 hours per week, but her salary hardly covers their expenses. Her job is overall quite overwhelming, and with how things are going, her stress is at an all-time high.

She finally asked her husband what she could do to be more supportive as he looks for something to do full-time.

“I was thinking I could help him tailor his resume, send him jobs to apply for, etc.,” she explained.

“His response was that he can’t apply for jobs if our apartment is messy. Then, went on to complain about how I don’t clean enough. He said between his part-time job, going to the grocery store, and cooking dinner ~3 nights a week, he doesn’t have enough time to clean.”

“He often sleeps in until 11/12 and spends a lot of time watching Netflix, so I think he does have the time. When I point out that he does have time and could clean while I am working, he then claims that because he has ADHD, he can’t clean unless I am also cleaning.”

Although her husband believes she hardly cleans as much as he does, she doesn’t think that’s the case.

She feels they evenly split the household chores, though they do have chores they separately complete, in addition to chores they take turns on.

