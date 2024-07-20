Her Husband’s Been Cheating On Her With His Friend’s Wife For The Last Two Years

Over the last two years, this 32-year-old woman has suspected her 36-year-old husband of being unfaithful.

The exact details of the situation are only now dawning on her, though. Over 10 years ago, her husband made friends with a guy through his first construction project.

It was throughout the past two or three years or so that her husband started becoming quite close with this friend, and that timeline overlaps with her cheating suspicions. Her husband began spending a ton of time with this guy and his wife.

From there, she and her husband would run into his friend’s wife literally everywhere. Any time they would leave the house, she would randomly show up.

One day, she caught this woman at her husband’s office after she was allegedly leaving something there from her own husband.

Another time, her husband kicked her out of his office and claimed to be overwhelmed with clients, but she thought the woman was there, and that’s the reason why he asked her to leave.

“A few months ago, I found a receipt for a 2k necklace,” she explained. “He insists his mom accidentally dropped it or that maybe we brought it in on our shoes as it was ripped and dirty.”

“But when I looked up the piece at the jeweler’s Instagram I found it was the same piece she [her husband’s friend’s wife] had on in one of her posts. He insists I’m crazy and trying to chase away a woman who’s an amazing friend to us. But I’m not crazy. The thing is, I don’t know how to proceed.”

“She has children, and we don’t. I don’t know if I should just divorce my husband or if I should let the story be known, as he’s currently making up things about me to people. I really feel bad about affecting the lives of kids.”

