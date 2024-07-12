Her Husband’s Mom Babied Him So Badly, It’s Destroying Their Marriage

It’s been over a decade that this 28-year-old woman has been married to her 33-year-old husband, but it’s only now dawning on her that her husband is the literal definition of weaponized incompetence.

Her husband pretends he’s unable to do certain things around the house, which has forced her to take on basically all responsibilities.

She used to beg her husband to help in the beginning, even in a small way, and he would promise to, only to let her down.

She has two siblings and growing up, she learned how to be responsible and do chores to keep their home in sparkling condition.

As for her husband, he was essentially the only kid in his home, as his sister is 10 years older than he is.

But that’s not the largest contrast going on when you take into consideration her family vs. her husband’s family.

“The big difference between our families is money,” she explained. “He grew up with a maid… and anything the maid didn’t do, his mother did. He had no chores, no responsibilities.”

“I was young and naive when we got married and assumed that he would grow up. That he would share the housework and not leave me with literally everything.”

It’s not that she anticipated her husband would do half, and she would take the other half of the workload.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.