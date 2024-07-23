Her Mom Screamed At Her For An Hour And Destroyed Her Room After She Read The Diary She Wrote When She Was 12

When she was 12, which was 7 years ago, this girl kept a diary. In it, she would pour out her emotions, as kids do with these things.

Pretty much any time she got into a fight with her mom, she would write about it. She also would document each occasion her mom made her angry.

She wrote things like she hated her mom and that she wished she had any mom but her own; her venting was to that effect.

Additionally, she would make little doodles of her family members and write nasty things across their faces.

Any insult her 12-year-old mind could come up with is what she wrote in the pages of her diary. Over the years, she lost it and had no clue where it ended up.

Unfortunately, her mom found it today and stormed into her bedroom with the diary in one hand.

“She screamed at me for over an hour and completely ripped my room apart,” she explained. “I apologized to her countless times and tried to explain that I was young and immature and all I was thinking at the time was how to get my anger out.”

“I feel terrible because I know how she probably feels right now, reading horrible things her own daughter wrote about her, but at the same time, I was 12-years-old. I’ve grown up, matured, and recognized what I did wrong, and my relationship with my mom is actually pretty good now.”

Her dad didn’t come to her defense while her mom went on her tirade as he likes to enable her mom.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.