Her New 98-Year-Old Neighbor Sweetly Left Her A Chocolate Cake As A Welcome Gift

Some of my favorite online stories are those of young people and their elderly neighbors having wholesome interactions.

This one from a TikTok user involving cake and pleasant exchanges is no exception.

Kelly McDuff (@kellyann2339) is a TikTok creator who recently went viral after sharing how her 98-year-old neighbor left her a cake to welcome her to her new neighborhood.

Being new to a neighborhood can be intimidating and isolating, no matter how busy or nice it is.

However, neighborly moments like this can make all the difference in the world.

Kelly is a Texas resident who recently moved to a new home in the city of Richardson.

In Kelly’s first video, which has over 13 million views, she films herself with tears of joy in her eyes as she watches her 98-year-old neighbor walking back to his house after dropping off a cake for her.

“He’s lived here for 52 years and hopes we love it as much as he has,” wrote Kelly in the description of her video.

Kelly then pans her camera to a delicious-looking chocolate Bundt cake that her neighbor had so kindly delivered.

The video instantly touched TikTok users, and many commented about how wholesome that interaction was.

